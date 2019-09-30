Connecticut Veteran groups to honor 4 veterans from CT in funeral ceremony

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Veteran organizations based in Connecticut are holding a funeral ceremony on Thursday, October 3rd to honor four U.S. veterans’ unclaimed cremated remains.

The Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) and Connecticut Funeral Directors Association (CFDA) are holding a funeral ceremony for four Connecticut veterans on Thursday. The ceremony will take place at 317 Bow Lane in Middletown at 10 a.m.

The four veterans to be honored at the military funeral are:

Melvin William Kaulfers, U.S. Navy/WWII, August 17, 1926 – November 30, 2016, who died in Collinsville, Conn.

Bertram Aulton Lascelles, U.S. Army/WWI, June 24, 1888 – October 8, 1959, who died in Waterbury

Edward Douglas Rudderow, MD, U.S. Army/WWI, December 27, 1871 – November 15,1959, who died in Stamford

Frederick William Walters, U.S. Army-9th Signal Corp./Spanish-American War, January 25, 1874 – November 25, 1955, who died in Waterbury.

Officials say the public is invited to attend.