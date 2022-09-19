Conn. (WTNH) – World Teacher’s Day is around the corner, but teachers are making an average of $2,150 less per year than they did a decade ago when adjusted for inflation, according to WalletHub.
In a recent survey, WalletHub reported on this year’s best and worst states for teachers in the U.S. Connecticut was ranked as the 10th best state in the nation for teachers to work and thrive.
WalletHub said it analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 24 metrics, ranging from teacher’s income growth potential to the pupil-teacher ratio and whether or not the state has a digital learning plan.
Here is how Connecticut ranked in teacher-friendliness according to WalletHub, with a rank of 1 being the best and 25 being average:
- 12th in average salary for teachers
- 2nd in quality of school systems
- 5th in pupil-teacher ratio
- 6th in public-school spending per student
- 26th in a 10-year change in teacher salaries
- 1st in the existence of a digital learning plan