Conn. (WTNH) – World Teacher’s Day is around the corner, but teachers are making an average of $2,150 less per year than they did a decade ago when adjusted for inflation, according to WalletHub.

In a recent survey, WalletHub reported on this year’s best and worst states for teachers in the U.S. Connecticut was ranked as the 10th best state in the nation for teachers to work and thrive.

WalletHub said it analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 24 metrics, ranging from teacher’s income growth potential to the pupil-teacher ratio and whether or not the state has a digital learning plan.

Here is how Connecticut ranked in teacher-friendliness according to WalletHub, with a rank of 1 being the best and 25 being average: