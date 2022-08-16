(WTNH) – With Americans struggling financially due to rising inflation, more families are turning to community colleges for a reliable education that isn’t breaking the bank.

One year at a community college is nearly three times less expensive than a year at a public four-year college, according to WalletHub.

In light of this, WalletHub released a report on 2022’s best and worst community colleges, as well as a state-by-state ranking of the best and worst state community college systems.

Connecticut has been deemed the #1 state in America with the best community college system, according to the WalletHub report. And four of the state’s community colleges were voted to be in the Top 20 community colleges in the nation.

Those four top community colleges in Connecticut are ranked at: