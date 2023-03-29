HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Office of Higher Education will spend $200,000 to audit Stone Academy in the wake of the health care school’s abrupt closure.

The audit will be paid for by the Student Protection Account, which the state said is funded by quarterly payments made from career schools in Connecticut.

Stone Academy closed its three campuses in East Hartford, Waterbury and West Haven last month, leaving more than 800 students in the dark about what comes next.

The three Stone Academy locations had low pass rates, unqualified instructors, “invalid” clinical experience opportunities and didn’t adequately record student attendance, according to a letter released Feb. 14 from the Connecticut Office of Higher Education.

Since then, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has vowed to investigate the school. He has demanded detailed information from Stone Academy, including what tuition was paid.

The state has said it will individually look over student records to see what credits count and if they apply for loan discharges and tuition refunds.