(WTNH) — 23 people – including a woman from Connecticut – are facing domestic terror charges after a music festival turned into a violent protest in Atlanta, Georgia.



It happened at a construction site of what will be the city’s new police training center.

Authorities said, Emma Bogush, 24, was among the protesters who staged the ‘coordinated attack’ Sunday night.

Officials said the group wore black masks and threw large bricks, rocks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at law enforcement.



No one was hurt during the incident. Only two of the 23 people charged were from Georgia.