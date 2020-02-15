Connecticut woman claims curling product DevaCurl made her hair fall out

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — DevaCurl markets itself as a hair care product that brings your curly hair to life. But, some people across the country have claimed it causes hair loss.

Several class action lawsuits have generated a lot of attention on social media. People have posted pictures online showing balding or damaged scalps, claiming Deva Curl caused it.

This caught the attention of one News 8 viewer in Connecticut — who did not want to be identified. She claims after using the product for several years, she started to suffer, too.

“Major hair loss,” she said. “Loss of texture. Loss of curl. Dry, brittle, and breakage.”

When asked what makes her so sure the product line caused it, she said:

“I went to an endocrinologist thinking it’s my thyroid,” she said. “All my levels checked out fine. It wasn’t my thyroid. The hair itself lost its curl. It felt like hay.”

She said she knows other people here in Connecticut who have experienced the same thing.

“A handful of people that have noticed,” she said. “It wasn’t until we saw it on social media that — [we realized] we’re not alone.”

Workers at local hair salons said the controversy has created buzz in the hairstyling industry.

“I was shocked,” said Joy Brown, co-owner of the Sharon Joy Salon in New Haven.

Brown said DevaCurl has a reputation of being a top-notch product when it comes to curls. But, she stopped using it at her salon two years ago.

“I was using it for like four years,” Brown said. “And then I just started to notice my clients’ hair — they weren’t…it wasn’t working like the product used to.”

The complaints about DevaCurl have resulted in several class action lawsuits against the company that makes it.

“I’m glad I stopped when I did because now I’m seeing people are losing their hair and their scalps are burning,” Brown said.

The company issued a statement to its customers on its website. Part of it reads:

“When some of you first raised concerns about our products, we were laser-focused on our testing as the best way to confirm their safety and quality. You can feel confident using DevaCurl because all our products have gone through rigorous testing that has confirmed they are safe and adhere to both quality assurance and regulatory standards…… Because many factors determine curl and scalp health, the situation is complex, and we ask for your patience as we work together to provide more answers and address your concerns.”

According to ABC News, the FDA said there have been 121 adverse event or product complaints reports where Devacurl was listed as “suspect.”

“Horrible,” said the anonymous News 8 viewer. “I think an investigation should happen.”