Connecticut woman shares experience with COVID despite being vaccinated

(WTNH) — A Connecticut woman is now sharing her story after she says she contracted the Delta variant even though she was vaccinated.

Tina Mennillo says she received the Pfizer vaccine in the spring and soon after Gov. Ned Lamont lifted the mask mandate, she let her guard down.

She told News 8 she had been wearing her mask on and off for about a week when she fell sick.

She said she was in bed for 38 hours, had the chills and a fever.

She describes it as the worse flu of her life. She now believes if she hadn’t been vaccinated she could’ve ended up in the hospital or dead.



“I could not lift myself, I was that weak and it took staying in bed for 38 hours to break a fever.”



“What I want people to know and I even posted it on Facebook, and with the negative comments I got back I even responded, it’s not a joke. You know I pretty much thought I was bullet proof.”



Tina is also a smoker and is trying to quit. She told News 8 she also suffers from asthma.

She wants this to be a learning experience for others.