Connecticut women ‘make a difference’ in shoreline towns

(WTNH) — The homeless in shoreline towns are getting extra help this holiday season.

Tabitha Brown and Bobbi Jo Evans started a project called ‘Make a Difference’ after they saw an uptick in homeless cases at the shore.

Both women, who have known each other for some time and work in human services, have been taking in items from the public to help people in shoreline towns like Guilford, Branford, East Haven and Madison.

Some of these items include hand warmers, granola bars, hats and gloves, dog treats, dog blankets, pop-up dog bowls, utensils and hygiene products.

Evans is a program manager at the BHcare office in Branford and has a nonprofit called Tail to Paw.

Brown works for the Beth-El Center in Milford.

Evans said a lot of these people try to hide away in fear of being forced to go to shelters, sometimes near train tracks or in the woods.

Evans said, “The homeless on the shoreline are not the homeless you’ll see in downtown New Haven.”

“There are people like yourself and myself who have been well educated who’ve had great jobs and unfortunately right now due to covid job loss has been tremendous,” she continued.

You can reach out to Bobbi Jo directly at bevans@bhcare.org.