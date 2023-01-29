UNION, Conn. (WTNH) — Living in one of Connecticut’s smallest towns means knowing your neighbors — all 1,000 or so of them.

The Constitution State has four municipalities with populations exceeding 100,000 people, and four with populations under 1,500, according to population estimates from the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

The state tracks data for 169 municipalities in the state, with the most recent data from 2021 Census estimates.

The largest towns by population are Bridgeport (148,333), Stamford (136,309), New Haven (135,081), Hartford (120,576) and Waterbury (113,811). For comparison, Connecticut’s smallest municipality could fit inside Bridgeport more than 189 times!

About half of the state’s municipalities have less than 12,500 people, according to the data.

What about Connecticut’s most famous fictional town? It would be the the 99th largest municipality in Connecticut. The made-up Stars Hollow from Gilmore Girls allegedly has a population of 9,973, making it the 99th largest town in the state, and placing it between Canton (10,083) and Woodbury (9,761).

Here are Connecticut’s 10 smallest towns, according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health:

10. Hampton – 1,728

9. Eastford – 1,660

8. Bridgewater – 1,658

7. Norfolk 0 1,587

6. Cornwall – 1,571

5. Scotland 0 1,568

4. Colebrook – 1,349

3. Warren – 1,349

2. Canaan – 1,078