EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) – Over 100 members of Connecticut’s Air National Guard from the 103rd Airlift Wing are deploying to Africa on Monday.

The airmen are expected to head off early Monday from the Bradley Air National Guard Base.

A lot of the men and women shipping off specialize in operating and maintaining C-130s, a cargo plane used all over the U.S. military to move people, vehicles, and other heavy items. Over 100 members of the state’s Air National Guard are going to take off in some of these sturdy cargo planes and head to the Horn of Africa.

Military leaders said there’s a power competition going on in that region of the world right now, with other nations seeking to exert control. The U.S. military said it is trying to address regional security and conbat extremist violence.

The airmen and women going there are expected to be gone for a few months, according to officials.