Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo to reopen on June 1

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo has announced Tuesday that they will officially reopen following the coronavirus pandemic closure on Monday, June 1.

The zoo set forth a number of new safety measures that they will be putting in place over the next several days that will include staff training, new cleaning protocols, as well as social distancing guidelines and signage for guests.

According to zoo officials, the new requirements for guests are:

Masks must be worn by all guests, except for those ages two and under.

Social distancing must be observed, with six-foot distancing between family groups.

Tickets must be purchased online in a contactless system: links will be provided on the website and social media before opening.

There will be two sessions allowing for 50% capacity in each. The first is from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The Zoo will close from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. for cleaning. A second session is from 1:00-4:00 p.m.

A one-way loop around the Zoo is identified by signs to keep cross traffic at a minimum.

Ticket prices are reduced: $15 for adults; $10 for children and seniors age 62 and over. Children under three are free.

All buildings will be closed with the exception of restrooms.

Restrooms will be monitored and cleaned throughout the day.

An online app will allow food orders for pick-up through a side window. Limited menu items. Guests may bring their own food.

No stroller or wheelchair rentals are available. Guests are asked to bring their own.

The Gift Shop will have an outdoor kiosk for purchases with an online app.

“The safety of our guests, staff and animals is our number one priority. We’ve missed our guests and look forward to welcoming everyone back with confidence that we can all enjoy being outdoors and enjoying the beauty of animals and nature once again. We ask for everyone’s patience as we work through our new requirements in an unprecedented environment.” Zoo Director Gregg Dancho

The Beardsley Zoo is the state’s only zoo that features 300 animals and is celebrating its 98th year. To plan your next visit, click here.