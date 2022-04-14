BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo welcomed five newborn Guinea hog piglets this past weekend.

After a 114-day gestation period, three males and two females were born. The zoo said all five piglets are healthy and active, and guests can even get the chance to watch them walk around outside the Scinto Family Pig Pen when they’re not taking a nap.





Photos courtesy Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo

Harry Plopper, the Zoo’s elected animal mayor, is a proud parent alongside one of his female companions, Ethel. Both Guinea hogs came to the Beardsley Zoo in June 2021 from New York after being born in March.

“This is a great time of year to visit the zoo and witness the new life that this time of year brings — whether it’s the new baby animals or the beautiful flowers that are in bloom,” Zoo Director Gregg Dancho said in a release. “Piglets are some of the most recognizable animals to small children, so we invite everyone to enjoy spring in the Farmyard and help us welcome our adorable new members of the Zoo family.”

While there are newborn piglets, Guinea hog piglets aren’t new to the zoo; the first litter of eight piglets arrived back in 2008, which the zoo called an “important contribution to this species.”

The zoo recently installed new renovations, including new enclosures for goats, cows, miniature horses, chickens, geese, ducks, and Guinea hogs.

Celebrate the zoo’s Centennial year this summer. For more details about the zoo’s 100-year celebration, click here.