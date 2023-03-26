NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Where are Connecticut’s hidden gems?
That’s the question one Reddit user posed to the Connecticut subreddit Saturday afternoon.
The top slot was taken by Carl’s BBQ & Jerk in East Hartford, with one user noting that they love the reggae chicken.
The second spot was taken by The Place Restaurant in Guilford.
Here are some other suggestions, ranked by the number of upvotes the comment had, as of Sunday afternoon.
- La Casita del Sabor in Hartford
- Celtic Cavern in Middletown
- Mindy K’s Deli in Old Saybrook
- Oishi Japanese Cuisine in Simsbury
- Tiger Belly Noodle Bar in Granby
- Scotts’ Jamaican Bakery in Hartford
- Dos Amigos in Torrington
- La Toquilla in Manchester
- Villa of Lebanon in South Windsor
- Taqueria Cordoba in Willimantic
- Inishmor Pub in Colchester
- Jalapeno Heaven in Branford
- Mr. Mac’s Canteen in Monroe
- Thai in Love in Thomaston