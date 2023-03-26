New Haven is pictured at sunset on Oct. 22, 2022.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Where are Connecticut’s hidden gems?

That’s the question one Reddit user posed to the Connecticut subreddit Saturday afternoon.

The top slot was taken by Carl’s BBQ & Jerk in East Hartford, with one user noting that they love the reggae chicken.

The second spot was taken by The Place Restaurant in Guilford.

Here are some other suggestions, ranked by the number of upvotes the comment had, as of Sunday afternoon.