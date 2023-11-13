HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Consumer Protection said cannabis sales have totaled almost $25 million for October, according to preliminary data.

According to a press release, the adult-use market recorded more than $14.7 million in sales while the medical marijuana market recorded more than $10.1 million in sales.

The report also showed that medical marijuana patients purchased over 277,000 products and adult-use consumers purchased over 393,000 products.

