Connecticut’s Collins Aerospace helped pave the way for space exploration

(WTNH) — Some of the most famous steps in the history of the nation, wouldn’t have been possible with the help of Connecticut’s Collins Aerospace.

“It was the legacy of the Hamilton Standard spacesuit that Neil Armstrong was wearing when he first put his boots on the moon,” said Gail Baker – President of Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Space Systems – Collins Aerospace.

Today the company which has evolved into Collins Aerospace also solved what seemed impossible in 1969.

The Collins Radio company was able to beam the images from the surface of the moon back to earth and the 500 million people who watched it.

“It was the Collins Radio company which is now part of Collins Aerospace who made possible the communications and video transmission that allowed everybody across the world to be captivated by that first landing,” said Baker.

When President John F. Kennedy issued the challenged to America, the Windsor Locks company rose to the occasion.

“There was a group of young, super bright scientists engineers who banded together and made what seemed to be the impossible happen,” said Baker.

The spectacle changed the way we look at the skies and inspired generations to become interested in space, like astronaut Dan Burbank.

“I begged my parents to let me stay up late enough to let me see Neil and Buzz. I had my set of binoculars. I swear I could see them. It made me passionate about space like it did kids all around the world. It didn’t make me want to be an astronaut because it never occurred to me that it was ever something I could do,” said Burbank.

Landing on the moon was something many didn’t think we could do.

American innovation at places like Collins Aerospace in Windsor Locks, made what seemed impossible, the greatest and most complex exploration in human-kinds history.

“When it was game time for Neil Armstrong to come down that ladder. the suit was working perfectly, the communications were working perfectly and we are all proud of that,” said Baker.