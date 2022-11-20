NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of Connecticut’s Congressional delegation tweeted their condolences Sunday after five people were killed in a shooting at a gay bar in Colorado Springs.

“Horrible & horrific shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) wrote. “My heart breaks for the victims, their loved ones, & the LGBTQ+ community. this hate-fueled, tragic gun violence destroys lives & shakes communities to their core. We must do more to combat this scourge.”

At least 25 people were injured in the shooting, which happened just after midnight. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-District 3), tweeted that she was “horrified.”

“The LGBTQ+ community continues to be the target of violence motivated by hate,” she said. “It must end. Hate has no place here. My heart goes out to the survivors, and to the families and loved ones of those who were lost.”

Rep. John B. Larson (D-District 1) released a written statement, noting that the shooting happened the day before the Transgender Day of Remembrance.

“I am grateful to the heroes who put their lives on the line to stop the gunman and the first responders who promptly arrived at the scene,” he said. “I stand with the people of Colorado Springs and LGBTQ Americans across this nation to say hate and violence have no home here in America.”

He said that “Our actions must match our words,” adding that with mass shootings averaging more than once a day this year, “all our leaders must have the courage to act.”

“Gun violence is on the rise,” he wrote. “Hateful attacks against the LGBTQ community are on the rise. Enough is enough. I proudly stood with my House colleagues to pass common-sense gun laws, and I urge the Senate to vote.”

Rep. Joe Courtney (D-District 2) tweeted that “What should have been a safe space for the LGBTQ community in Colorado to be together in peace, instead became another mass shooting attack. This incessant, hate fueled, senseless violence continues to threaten our nation, and has to be addressed.”