Conn. (WTNH) — Festival season is underway, with some of the biggest acts in the music industry set to perform across the country this summer.

Whether you’re into rock and metal, hip-hop and R&B, country, EDM, or folk — there’s a festival out there for you.

While Connecticut isn’t home to one of the larger festivals this year, that doesn’t mean members of the Nutmeg state aren’t willing to travel; thousands of Connecticut searches this year went to various festivals, according to search data analyzed by AirportParkingReservations.com.

So, what is Connecticut’s favorite music festival for 2023?

Coachella topped the list with 43,200 searches — more than doubling the No. 2 festival, Lollapalooza, at 19,200. California’s Coachella, the most well-known music festival in the U.S., will feature headliners BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny, and Frank Ocean, while Chicago’s Lollapalooza is set to feature headlining shows from Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

“Coachella is one of the most recognizable festivals in the world, and comes out number one across 39 states in the U.S., with over 5 million posts on Instagram,” AirportParkignReservations.com said. “Not just known for its music, Coachella as a whole is famous for its fashion, and its celebrity attendees, making it possibly the most fashionable festival in the world.”

Other festivals that were most-searched in the state include New England’s own Boston Calling, Made in America in Pennsylvania, New York’s Governors Ball, Firefly in Delaware, and Vegas’ Life is Beautiful. EDM’s Electric Forest, Electric Zoo, and Ultra Music Festival rounded-out the list.

Find a comprehensive U.S. festival guide — and an in-depth ranking of festivals per state — here.