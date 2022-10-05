NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — ‘Find your vibe’ may sound familiar because it was also Connecticut’s summer tourism campaign theme.

The new ads showcase what the state offers as its fall travel season hits full swing.

Connecticut ranked the number one state in the nation in increased growth for overnight road trips this summer, a surge of 10.6% year-over-year, according to location data company Arrivalist.

Gov. Ned Lamont is hopeful the $1.2 million ‘Find Your Vibe’ ad campaign keeps the momentum going.

In addition to TV ads, the campaign will include displays in Grand Central Station and inflight video on Jet Blue and American Airlines Flights.

Visit the state’s tourism website at CTvisit.com.