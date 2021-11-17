Connecticut’s greenhouse industry generating millions of dollars, creating thousands of jobs

CHESIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s greenhouse industry adds millions of dollars to the state’s economy each, and it appears to be on track to do the same this year.

“It represents a third of all of our agricultural activity,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said, announcing figures Wednesday from an agricultural economic impact study.

Bryan Hulburt, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Agriculture, joined Bysiewicz at CK Greenhouse in Chesire.

“Thirteen million square feet in places just like this in production,” Hurlburt said. “That’s a lot of mass and product that goes out the door … 15th in the nation, $4 billion to the state’s economy.”

Here’s a breakdown of the study.

In 2020, greenhouses represented one-third of all agricultural revenue in the state, generated $236 million in direct sales, had a $390 million impact, and created approximately 4,500 jobs.

At the CK Greenhouses in Cheshire, poinsettias will soon make their way to retailers around the country just in time for the holidays.

“As we enter into the holiday season, these will be on people’s doorsteps, in their homes, in churches, at the holiday parties that are starting to happen again,” Hurlburt said. “All of that is economic activity.”

While encouraged by the study’s results, some are concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the industry.

“Growers are being asked to financially pay for 2023 expenses now, so they can get in line to make sure they get their products in 2023,” Susan Pronovost, executive director of the Connecticut Greenhouse Growers Association said.

Until then, this sea of red is doing its part to economically put Connecticut in the black.