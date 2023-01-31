NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — “Hero pay” deposits for essential pandemic workers will begin Wednesday.

“The checks that we promised them are going to be coming a little bit sooner than we had announced last week, and within the next two weeks, every single person who did a direct deposit with us, through this program, will receive their check, as opposed to waiting six weeks for the check,” said Connecticut Comptroller Sean Scanlon.

Paper checks will be mailed in March, starting in the order in which people applied.

The Premium Pay program was created to provide a payment of up to $1,000 to essential workers employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the state faced funding challenges due to how many people applied for the program, leading to many people receiving payments that will be under $1,000.

Contact the state comptroller’s office if you did not receive your payment.