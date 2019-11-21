Connecticut’s Kid Governor to be announced Thursday

(WTNH) — Connecticut’s Kid Governor is set to be announced on Thursday.

Students across the state have been voting for weeks for the fifth grade student they want representing them as their Kid Governor. More than 6,000 kids entered for their chance at Kid Governor, seven finalists were chosen.

The winner will be announced Thursday morning. We’ll update this story once the announcement has been made.

