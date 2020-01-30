 

Connecticut’s largest city enforces curfew after shooting

by: Associated Press

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s largest city is asking police to enforce a youth curfew following a shooting outside a courthouse that left four people in the hospital.

Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez said at a news conference Tuesday that the department increased patrols across the city immediately after the shooting. State police troopers will also be available to aid police.

Police say the victims of the shooting were sitting in a car outside Bridgeport Superior Court on Monday afternoon when someone in an SUV opened fire.

The youth curfew will be enforced from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday. 

