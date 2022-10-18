Conn. (WTNH) — Freddie Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and Michael Myers are the “faces” of horror, remaining staples in the world of Halloween after all of these years. But who is keeping Connecticut residents up in fear all night?

Patrick Bateman took the No. 1 spot for the most commonly-searched horror movie villain in the state, according to the second-annual report by GetWindstream. Bateman, the villain and narrator of the 1991 novel ‘American Psycho,’ portrays a wealthy businessman who lives a secret life in New York City as a serial killer. The novel was adapted for film starring Christian Bale in 2000.

Connecticut isn’t alone; out of 10 horror villains, Bateman took the crown in the Northeast with Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Washington, D.C., as well as western states like Oregon, Arkansas, and even Hawaii.

Slasher icon Candyman, who has a hook for a hand and is accidentally summoned to reality by a graduate student, followed Bateman as the second most popular villain searched the most in 12 states, including Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Friday the 13th’s Jason Voorhees, adorned in a goalie mask and often featured at Camp Crystal Lake, took the third spot, topping searches in eight states. The demonic game leader Jigsaw, creepy killer doll Chucky, and the laughing clown Pennywise scored next, while favorites Ghostface, Myers, Krueger, and Norman Bates rounded-out the list.

Myers, the star of the Halloween franchise for 45 years, will play his final role in ‘Halloween Ends,’ which just premiered in theaters. Myers was searched the most in just one state: West Virginia. Pennywise, the iconic character from Stephen King’s ‘It’ who resides in the fake city of Derry, Maine, was heavily searched in both Maine and Utah.

See the full report and where each state lies via Windstream here.