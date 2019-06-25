Connecticut’s Move Over law stresses safe driving

(WTNH) — Summer is in full swing which means heavy vacation traffic, lots of construction zones, and more danger for the men and women who work on the highway.

This afternoon a car crashed into the back of the DOT truck in Tolland that was protecting a crew mowing along I-84. Tonight, State Police putting out a warning slow down and move over when you see those state police flashing lights, or any crews working on the highway, Trooper Ryan Culbertson of the Connecticut State Police says it’s the law.

“Disabled motorists or DOT workers, tow trucks and fire departments, EMS, anyone who has to work on the highway it’s a way to keep us safe and give us an extra few feet of cushion from getting hit.”

It brings home the danger that every time they step out of the door. Steel is moving 65+ miles an hour down the highway next to them. Take a look at the State Police cruiser twisted and crushed, struck from the front and back. Earlier this month Trooper Gregory Sawicki was hit at high-speed, and spent days in the hospital in serious condition before being released.

Trooper Culbertson has been sideswiped before in a minor accident, but says he’s had many close calls.

“You hear tires screeching behind you and you turn quick to see what’s going on, and you see smoking tires from a car that has just been cut off, so it happens all the time and your heart still drops every time it happens.”

Trooper say if you can’t pull over, then slow down and keep an eye on the flashing lights as you pass.

