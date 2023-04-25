Everything first-time parents need to uy and prepare before the baby arrives

Each year, baby names come and go, but which names are expected to be the most popular in 2023?

The Social Security Administration publishes the totals for first names from all Social Security card applications across the U.S. each year. However, since Social Security can take a while to compile data, Names.org used data on actual births in recent years to predict the most popular baby names of 2023.

So, which names are likely to be the most popular this year?

Charlotte and Noah clocked in at No. 1, according to Names.org. Olivia, which ranked No. 1 in 2021, took the second spot, alongside Liam. Emma, James, Amelia, Theodore, Sophia, and Oliver rounded out the top 5 for both boys and girls’ names.

Jack, Luca, Ella, and Mila — which also ranked among the top 10 — are unique to Connecticut, as they are not predicted to be in the national top 10 boy and girls names of 2023.

In the U.S., Names.org predicts Liam and Olivia will rank as the No. 1 names in 2023. Names that didn’t make the Top 10, but are rising in popularity, include Jack, Levi, Mateo, Eleanor, Gianna, and Nora.

