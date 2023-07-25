HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s oldest continuously-running outdoor Shakespeare Festival is officially underway, bringing classical, theatrical entertainment to the Greater Hartford region.

Co-founder of Capital Classics and director Geoffrey Sheehan, as well as actor Marie Altenor, joined News 8 to discuss the festival.

This year’s production is “Macbeth” and is set to run through July 30. Find out how to get tickets here.

See the full interview with Sheehan and Altenor in the video above.