Connecticut’s top 5 robocallers

(WTNH) – Persistent scam phone calls are a daily annoyance, and many people are hesitant to pick up. Be cautious of picking up random calls, they could be trying to steal your personal information.

These scams or “robocallers” have called CT residents 60.2 million times in October alone according to YouMail’s most recent robocall index.

The top five robocallers in CT are:

Synchrony Bank: 855-605-4356 Capital One: 800-955-6600 Unknown (Debt Collector): 855-245-7098 Prison Call Consent: 877-710-1116 Verizon Wireless (Payment Reminder): 203-427-2998

Others include Substitute Teacher Alert, Santander Bank, and Apple iCloud.

You can search your area for the top scam calls here using YouMail’s robocall index.

Many of these scam calls direct callers to press numbers for “more information” or “to be taken off the call list.” But this actually signifies the caller that a real person is on the other line and that it is an active number. This prompts them to call even more.

Another way robocallers can steal your personal information is if you answer their automated messages with a “yes” or “no.” These calls are often recorded and use your voice as consent for a purchase you did not request.

Blocking apps are the smartest way to stop these calls. Some apps that help are:

Never return calls claiming to be the IRS, the Social Security Administration, your bank, or a local police or sheriff’s department. If you think the message is legitimate, always look the number up before returning the call.

Remember to never pick up calls from numbers you don’t recognize.