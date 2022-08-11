Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection is issuing a food safety warning for the recalled EZ Noble Sushi.

According to the CDCP, EZ Noble Sushi is voluntarily recalling its products, which contained unlabeled allergens, including eggs, wheat, and milk.

The sushi was available for sale this week at all seven Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts, including East Windsor, Windsor, Somers, Bloomfield, South Windsor, Granby, and Agawam, Mass. They have since been pulled from all shelves and the store is working with EZ Noble Sushi to correct the labels.

The following products were affected:

Shrimp tempura and spicy shrimp roll (11.2 oz)- missing egg and wheat allergens

Spicy salmon roll (9.6 oz) – missing egg allergen

Spicy tuna roll (9.6 oz) – missing egg allergen

Spicy shrimp roll (8 oz) – missing egg allergen

Philadelphia avocado or cucumber classic roll (8 oz) – milk allergen not declared

Pink lady and salmon avocado roll (9 oz) – egg allergen not declared

Shrimp tempura & lobster roll (12.8 oz) – missing wheat allergen declaration

California crunch roll (9.6 oz) – missing wheat allergen declaration

“Properly labeling food products is critical to protecticng the health and safety of consumers,” Consumer Protection Deputy Commissioner Maureen Magnan said in a statement. “Thank you to our Food Inspetors for their hard work in ensuring product safety, and to EZ Noble Sushi and Geissler’s for working to quickly address this issue.”

At this time, no illnesses have been reported.