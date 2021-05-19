Continuing coverage: Biden traveling to Coast Guard Academy Commencement exercises

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — President Joe Biden is set to depart Washington Wednesday for the Coast Guard Academy’s 140th Commencement exercises in New London, where he will be this year’s keynote speaker.

We expect the president to depart Joint Base Andrews just before 9 a.m. and land in Rhode Island to continue his travels to New London. News 8 saw the presidential motorcade in New London Tuesday, fueling up ahead of the big day.

The commencement is set to start at 11 a.m., with Biden speaking at around 11:45 a.m. He will start making the trip back to Washington just after 2 p.m.

News 8 caught up with a few of the cadets being honored Wednesday and they reflected on their years of hard work at the academy, including during the pandemic.

240 cadets will walk across the stage to become the Coast Guard’s newest ensigns. 18 of them being from Connecticut. One-third of them are women, and 22 are African-American, the most ever in a graduating class at the academy.

This is President Biden’s second time addressing graduates at the Academy. Back in 2013, he did so when he was vice president.