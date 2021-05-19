Continuing coverage: Biden traveling to Coast Guard Academy Commencement exercises

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — President Joe Biden is set to depart Washington Wednesday for the Coast Guard Academy’s 140th Commencement exercises in New London, where he will be this year’s keynote speaker.

We expect the president to depart Joint Base Andrews just before 9 a.m. and land in Rhode Island to continue his travels to New London. News 8 saw the presidential motorcade in New London Tuesday, fueling up ahead of the big day.

The commencement is set to start at 11 a.m., with Biden speaking at around 11:45 a.m. He will start making the trip back to Washington just after 2 p.m.

News 8 caught up with a few of the cadets being honored Wednesday and they reflected on their years of hard work at the academy, including during the pandemic.

240 cadets will walk across the stage to become the Coast Guard’s newest ensigns. 18 of them being from Connecticut. One-third of them are women, and 22 are African-American, the most ever in a graduating class at the academy.

This is President Biden’s second time addressing graduates at the Academy. Back in 2013, he did so when he was vice president. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Presidential motorcade arrives in Groton ahead of US Coast Guard Academy commencement

News /

Mystic Aquarium welcomes 5 long-awaited beluga whales from Canada

News /

Business owner devastated after 2nd alarm fire burns through Atlantic Building Products in East Lyme

News /

New London to start new program to help cut down on number of mental health calls police receive

News /

U.S. Coast Guard Academy preparing for Pres. Biden's visit as keynote speaker for graduation next week

News /

Seasonal businesses along the shoreline struggle to find enough workers to fill shifts

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss