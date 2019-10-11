Conviction based on ID by single eyewitness is upheld

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a man whom defense attorneys had argued was misidentified by an eyewitness.

Tyreese Bowens is serving a 50-year sentence for the 1996 shooting death in New Haven of Kevin Hood, a former high school basketball star.

Defense attorneys had argued that there was no physical evidence linking Bowens to the shooting and he had no motive to commit the crime.

They argued the witness may have mistaken Bowens for a cousin.

But the high court, in a ruling released Friday, ruled that Bowens’ lawyers had failed to meet the burden on appeal of proving that no reasonable fact finder would have found him guilty.

Attorney Katharine Goodbody with the Connecticut Innocence Project, who represented Bowens, said she remains convinced of his innocence.

