NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A landmark sentencing will come down Thursday. For the first time, Connecticut courts apply the language of the “slow down move over” law aimed at protecting emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

When tow truck driver Corey Iodice lost his life to a drunk driver while trying to assist a stranded motorist in April of 2020, his sister Cindy formed Flagman, a non-profit aimed at reducing struck-by-vehicle injuries and fatalities nationwide.

The driver of the car that struck and killed Corey, Dean Robert of Weston, will be sentenced Thursday afternoon at Bridgeport Superior Court.

Senator Richard Blumenthal will join Cindy at a press conference to discuss congressional efforts to raise awareness of “slow down move over.”

On Wednesday, the tow truck community said goodbye to another one of their own. About 150 trucks formed a convoy to honor 37-year-old Christopher Russell of Ellington, who was killed last month helping someone with a flat tire in North Haven.

They went from a funeral home in Wethersfield to a cemetery in Manchester.

“Today we’re family. We’re always family,” said Scott Nicoll of Merola Motors Inc. “It is competition, there’s a lot of camaraderie, but, when something like this happens to a family member… it’s the same as you mourning your own family. This is our towing family.”

News 8 reached out to Connecticut State Police. Right now, they say the case remains active and open.