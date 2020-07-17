Cooling stations in Hartford for the hot, summer weekend

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Capital City wants to make sure you stay safe and cool as temperatures go up this weekend.
Temperatures across the state are going to reach the 90s starting Saturday and into the middle of next week.
There will be cooling centers available in Hartford from Saturday to Tuesday:
- Noon – 8 p.m.: North End Senior Center, 80 Coventry Street, Hartford
- Noon – 8 p.m.: South End Senior Center, 830 Maple Drive, Hartford
- 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Asylum Hill Congregational Church, 814 Asylum Avenue, Hartford