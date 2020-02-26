Coronavirus concerns prompt local universities to pull students from study abroad programs

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Universities in Connecticut are now taking steps to protect their students in study abroad programs.

Fairfield University says it will pull students out of a program in Florence, Italy amid the concerns about the rapidly spreading virus.

“We’re at a time in the academic year where midterms haven’t even taken place yet. The timing of the decision was essential in order to ensure there was no loss of academic credit,” said Jennifer Anderson/ VP, Marketing and Communication for Fairfield University.

The students returning from Italy won’t return to campus until March 15th after their spring break