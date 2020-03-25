Connecticut’s fishing season starts ahead of schedule Wednesday

(WTNH) — The State of Connecticut, along with the Regional Water Authority and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), is helping fishermen beat cabin fever by opening recreation areas to fishing ahead of schedule.

Instead of waiting until April, the state will open inland fishing to anglers starting Wednesday, March 25.

Governor Ned Lamont moved up the date as part of his executive order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

DEEP’s 117 boat launches across the state will be open for fishing season, and the RWA will open Lake Saltonstall in Branford.

Anglers are being asked to practice social distancing by standing at least six feet apart and by not traveling in groups.

