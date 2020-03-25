1  of  2
Breaking News
Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

Connecticut’s fishing season starts ahead of schedule Wednesday

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — The State of Connecticut, along with the Regional Water Authority and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), is helping fishermen beat cabin fever by opening recreation areas to fishing ahead of schedule.

Instead of waiting until April, the state will open inland fishing to anglers starting Wednesday, March 25.

Governor Ned Lamont moved up the date as part of his executive order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

DEEP’s 117 boat launches across the state will be open for fishing season, and the RWA will open Lake Saltonstall in Branford.

Anglers are being asked to practice social distancing by standing at least six feet apart and by not traveling in groups.

To find out more about fishing in Connecticut, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss