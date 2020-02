Conn. (WTNH) — CT Lottery’s “Play 3 Day” drawings are held daily. Recently, winners have been those who play the same three-digit combination.

Since the “Play 3 Day” game has started, that triple-digit combo of 1-1-1 has been drawn 11 times. The latest combination was picked on February 4.

Play 3 Prizes are based upon the amount wagered so people can expect to win from $25-$2,500 per wager in prize money.