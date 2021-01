(WTNH) — A couple who worked for the UConn Police Department will face charges for stalking and harassing two of their co-workers.

55-year-old Tammi Zavickas was arrested Thursday. She has been a civilian employee for fourteen years. Her husband Peter, a UConn police officer, was charged back in November.

Prosecutors say the couple stalked two UConn public safety employees for more than a year allegedly taking photos of the victims and sending disparaging letters about them.