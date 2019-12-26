Fotis Dulos seeks to end divorce with Jennifer Dulos, fight for guardianship of children

(WTNH) — Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing New Canaan mom Jennifer Farber Dulos, wants a judge to throw out their divorce case and take the fight over guardianship of their children to juvenile court.

A probate judge has removed both Fotis Dulos and Jennifer Dulos as guardians of their five children last month, and granted custody of the children to Gloria Farber, Jennifer’s mother.

Dulos has not seen his children since Jennifer has disappeared in May. The Courant states Dulos is hoping to regain custody by appealing the probate court ruling to juvenile court in a hearing on January 9.

Dulos is also scheduled to appear in criminal court that day. Dulos and his ex-girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, face charges in relation to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. Both maintain their innocence.