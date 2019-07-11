Courant: Dr. Henry Lee’s testimony challenged in another murder case

(WTNH)– Famed criminologist Dr. Henry Lee is facing a new accusation of providing inaccurate testimony about critical blood evidence at a murder trial leading to a wrongful conviction, according to our media partners at the Hartford Courant.

The Courant reports that the most recent conviction is in connection to a murder of Darien man George Tyler; Wendall Hasan has been in prison since 1986 for allegedly committing that crime.

This comes just weeks after the State Supreme Court overturned the convictions of two New Milford men over inaccurate testimony by Lee.

During the trial, Lee testified that a substance found on the bottom of the sneaker was blood. He went on to say that the blood type matched both of the Tylers, according to the Hartford Courant.

In 2014, the sneakers were re-tested by the state police forensic laboratory, and the stains tested negative for the presence of blood, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday asking the verdict to be set aside.

New lab techniques that weren’t available in 1986 were used to retest the stains for DNA. The lawsuit said those tests showed that no DNA from either victim was on the sneakers.

Dr. Henry Lee told News 8 in a statement the “news article is totally misinforming and misleading.”

Dr. Lee will hold a press conference at the University of New Haven at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to address the “scientific issues of those 3 cases mentioned” in the Hartford Courant.