Judge allows grandmother temporary custody of Jennifer Dulos’ children

(WTNH)–Gloria Farber, mother of missing New Canaan mother of five, Jennifer Dulos, retained temporary custody of Jennifer’s children under a court decision released Thursday.

News 8 has obtained court documents explaining the passed motion for Farber to intervene in the ongoing custody case Jennifer filed against her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, in June 2017.

The motion to intervene was filed on June 4, 2019. A hearing was followed on June 10. An additional hearing took place in her motion to intervene, pendente lite on June 11.

Fotis Dulos pleaded the 5th Amendment when Farber’s counsel pointed out that Fotis may have been involved in Jennifer’s disappearance at the June 11th hearing.

Judge Donna Heller ruled that Gloria Farber “embraced the role of parent toward her grandchildren” since Jennifer Farber Dulos disappeared on May 24. Judge Heller also ruled it would be “detrimental to the children” if they went into the custody of Fotis Dulos, while the investigation into Jennifer’s disappearance continues. The children have not resided with Fotis for more than two years.

Judge Heller said Farber has been taking care of the children in her New York City apartment, has made sure they finished school for the year, and has ‘kept them safe’ since Jennifer’s disappearance.

The two bedroom, 1,500 square foot apartment was also deemed suitable for short term custody. The family’s nanny is also staying with Farber and the children at this time.

Documents also show that Farber is a integral role in the Dulos family household, providing financial support for personal and professional endeavors Jennifer and her family went through. Farber has also “been actively involved” with the children for their entire lives.

Visitation is not an issue at this time, as the children have been staying with Farber since May 24th, the day Jennifer went missing.

Fotis Dulos will be back in court for his criminal charges on August 2nd. He and his then girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were both charged with Hindering Prosecution and Tampering with Evidence.