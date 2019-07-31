Courant: Police said shirt believed to belong to Jennifer Dulos was found covered in blood in Hartford trash can

(WTNH)–Upon police investigation in the case of missing mother Jennifer Dulos, items found in a garbage bin in Hartford include a shirt stained in blood that police believe she was wearing the morning she disappeared, according to our partners at the Hartford Courant.

Police found a Vineyard Vines T-shirt stained with her blood, as well as a bra, two mops, and sponges with small amounts of blood on them.

Police conducted the search along Albany Avenue in Hartford several days after Jennifer’s disappearance. Police obtained video footage of her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos throwing multiple bags into trash cans and dumpsters in that area at around 7:00 p.m. the day she disappeared. Fotis’ one-time girlfriend, Michelle Troconis was also there. Both were charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

Jennifer has been missing since May 24.

The New Canaan police released a statement in regards to the Courant’s most recent report on the Dulos case:

“As this remains an active and dynamic investigation no comment will be provided on any evidence that has been collected nor will information be provided regarding the results of any forensic testing. Additionally no active searches are occurring. We remain committed to bringing to justice those responsible for Jennifer’s disappearance.” New Canaan police department

News 8 has obtained court documents of a motion Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber filed in court on Wednesday. Farber filed a motion objecting to the objection Troconis from the case.

The motion claims Troconis is seeking to quash the subpoena and stay proceedings as they pertain to her, and has pleaded the 5th.

The motion asks the court to deny Troconis’ motion to be dismissed from the case.

Troconis will return to court on August 19.