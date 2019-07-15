Court date scheduled for this week on Dulos case

(WTNH) — It has been 52 days since anyone has heard from Jennifer Dulos, and 52 days since she dropped off her five children at their New Canaan school.

Due to the situation, her estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his attorney have asked the judge to halt divorce proceedings. More than a week after Jennifer disappeared, Fotis and his then girlfriend Michelle Troconis were arrested in connection with Jennifer’s disappearance, and both were charged with evidence tampering and hindering the prosecution.

Police say the pair were seen on surveillance cameras dumping trashbags along Albany Avenue. Both of them pleaded not guilty and are out on a $500,000 bond.

On Thursday, Troconis is expected to walk into the courthouse and face the judge for a pretrial hearing related to the criminal case. Essentially, this meeting is taking place so that the attorneys can meet to hash out any issues prior to trial.

As this plays out in the courts, more than 1,000 tips have flooded into the New Canaan Police Department.

The five Dulos children are with their grandmother in New York.

