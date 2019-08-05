1  of  2
Breaking News
Waterbury police make arrest in connection with fatal hit-and-run HAPPENING NOW: Sen. Blumenthal, local leaders to call on Trump Administration to protect LGBTQ+ community from health insurance discrimination
LIVE NOW /
Watch Connecticut Style

Court denies state’s request to dismiss manhole fall lawsuit

Connecticut

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut court has denied the state’s request to dismiss a lawsuit by a woman who was injured when she fell into a manhole and landed in sewage.

A three-judge panel of the state Appellate Court on Friday rejected arguments by the state Department of Transportation that it was immune from the lawsuit and had no duty to maintain or repair the manhole in New London at the corner of two state highways — Ocean and Lee avenues.

The ruling allows Angela Dudley’s lawsuit to proceed toward a trial in New London Superior Court.

Dudley said she suffered back trauma and other injuries in June 2012 when she stepped on a manhole cover that was not properly closed and fell into the sewage system. She’s seeking unspecified damages.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss