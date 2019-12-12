Court set to hear arguments on gag orders in Dulos criminal case

The Connecticut Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on the gag order in the criminal case against Fotis Dulos on Thursday.

Every few weeks, Jennifer’s estranged husband Fotis Dulos goes to court for an appearance, then comes outside and says he loves his kids, and that’s about all anyone says to the TV cameras.

That’s because the judge put a gag order in place. The court said it did that in order to protect Fotis’ right to a fair trial. Too much pre-trial publicity can influence the jury pool so that anyone who serves on that jury is already prejudiced one way or another.

Fotis’ attorney, Norm Pattis, had been talking about this case a lot outside of the courtroom, raising all kinds of doubts about Jennifer’s mental and physical health. He even tried to get the public to believe Jennifer might be still alive, maybe even framing her husband for all this.

That’s why the court issued the gag order. Pattis will argue before the State Supreme Court on Thursday that if the gag order is there to ensure his client’s 6th amendment right to a fair trial, then his client can waive that right and the gag order should go away.

That then brings up the definition of “fair,” and if that means a completely unbiased jury or a jury just not biased against the defendant.

Somewhat ironically, all these arguments about what can be said in front of TV cameras will be done in front of TV cameras, starting at around 10 a.m. Thursday.