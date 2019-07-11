1  of  3
Court to review sanctions against Infowars host Alex Jones

by: The Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s Supreme Court has agreed to consider whether a judge properly sanctioned conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for remarks he made about a lawyer for the families of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.

Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis in June ordered the Infowars host to pay some of the relatives’ legal fees and prohibited him from filing motions to dismiss their defamation lawsuit, as punishment for comments he made in a webcast about attorney Christopher Mattei.

Jones attorney, Norm Pattis, appealed, arguing those comments are protected speech.

Jones, who had supported claims the shooting never happened, went on a tirade against Mattei on the webcast, suggesting the lawyer had planted child pornography that was found in emails Jones submitted as evidence in the defamation case.

