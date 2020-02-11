Courtney: Trump plan to cut submarine production won’t fly

(AP) — A key Connecticut congressman says President Donald Trump’s proposal to reduce funding for building Virginia-class submarines is dead on arrival.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney said the $19.9 billion allocated in Trump’s $4.8 trillion budget plan is nearly 17% lower than current funding levels and is proposing to build the fewest number of “combatant vessels” for the U.S. Navy in a decade. He called the Republican president’s request weak and pathetic.

The Democratic congressman’s district includes the General Dynamics Electric Boat Shipyard in Groton. The Trump administration has said the budget proposal “ensures maritime superiority” and prioritizes funding for programs that would deliver advantages against China and Russia.