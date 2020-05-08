CSP, CTDOT launch stop speeding campaign with powerful PSA

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police and the Connecticut Department of Transportation are launching a “stop speeding” campaign.

Officials said speeding is up 94% this time in 2019. Many speeders are being clocked on radar going 88 miles per hour.

One public service announcement starts with a state trooper and includes an ER trauma doctor, DOT worker and a Triple A Auto Club representative.

“No amount of PPE will stop this threat. It does not target a certain population and continues to claim lives across our state. There is no cure or vaccine, just a human solution. This threat we are talking about is speed.”

Officials contend that announcement should help save lives. State police said the number of drivers on the road has decreased with COVID-19 quarantine orders, but the number of fatal car crashes has increased.

“We are seeing a reduction in crashes overall, but the crashes we are seeing are more serious,” said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson.

At a news conference in New Britain on Friday, AAA joined the Lt. Governor Susan Byscewicz, state police, Mayor Erin Stewart and the CT Department of Transportation Commissioner to urge people to slow down.

“Help our heroes, and please, don’t speed,” commissioner Joseph Giulietti said.

“We can’t afford to lose any of them; they are precious,” said Byscewic.

Statewide from January to April, troopers said 87 people died in vehicle crashes compared to 62 during that time in 2019.



“This is something AAA is seeing across the country,” Parmenter said. “Sadly, this is not something that is unique to Connecticut.”

A second commercial is jarring. It depicts a man slamming on his breaks when he sees a child’s ball roll into the road. The child’s face is the last thing he sees. An announcer exclaims, “When speeding kills, it’s never an accident.”

Officials said it drives home the point.

Beginning Friday, as you are driving around, you will also start to see the electronic signs on state roads and local byways flash a message: “Please do not speed” and “help our heroes.”

If you are pulled over, state police said you can be subject to a court summons or a several hundred dollar fine depending on how fast you were traveling.