BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Route 6 is closed to Eastbound traffic in Bristol between the area of Farmington Ave. and King Street due to a motor vehicle crash. King Street is also closed to Northbound traffic from Louisiana Avenue to Farmington Avenue.

Westbound traffic on Farmington Avenue and southbound traffic on King Street are unaffected by the crash, according to Bristol police.

The motor vehicle crashed into a utility pole, breaking the pole causing wires and traffic lights to hang too low for tractor-trailers and taller vehicles to pass underneath safely.

Eversource Electric crews are on the scene to repair the damage to the pole.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

A detour is being set up for eastbound traffic on Farmington Ave. and Northbound traffic on King Street. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes to minimize delays and increase the safety of the Eversource crews working to restore the utility pole.

Police are expecting the closure to last until at least noon.

No other information has been released at this time.

