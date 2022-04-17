WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – A morning crash on Interstate 91 southbound in Windsor has brought travel down to one lane, creating congestion.

The accident occurred some time around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation alert system. Based on traffic footage, it appears exit 37 is closed for the time being and drivers will need to seek an alternate route.

Police, EMS, and the fire department have all been present on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.