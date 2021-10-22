Crash kills two members of Western Connecticut State University Men’s Lacrosse Team, injures a third

Conn. (WTNH) — Two members of Western Connecticut State University’s Men’s Lacrosse Team were killed and another was injured in a crash Friday, according to University President John Clark.

Clark did not say where the crash occurred, but sources tell News 8 this is connected to the crash that happened in Colchester earlier this afternoon.

(1/5) To the WCSU Community, It is with great sadness that I must convey the terrible news that three members of the WestConn Men’s Lacrosse Team were involved in a deadly traffic accident Friday afternoon. — Western Connecticut State University (@WestConn) October 23, 2021

The third student who was injured was airlifted from the scene to a hospital, according to Clark. He said the university does not yet have information on his condition.

The names of all three students are being withheld for the time being.

Clark said the Counseling Center met with players and coaches of the lacrosse team and is providing counseling to students in the residence hall where the three students lived on campus, as well as any other students in need.

This is a developing story. Stay with the News 8 app and WTNH.com as more information becomes available.