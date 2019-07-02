Crazy houses you can actually rent in Connecticut

(WTNH)–Take a staycation in your home state! We found some of the wildest rentals on Airbnb in Connecticut — whether you’re looking to live like royalty or go completely off the grid.

Storybook Castle

Described as a “quaint New England castle,” this Ellington home was built in 1917 by a family who was inspired after a trip to England. Restored by an artist in 2000, the castle has three bedrooms, each with a different theme. $175 per night.

Victorian Mansion

The listing described this home as a “19-century Italianate Victorian-architectural masterpiece restored by renown architect Maya Lin.” With eight bedrooms, this mansion will cost you $900 per night.

Historic Mansion

Known as the “Spirit of 76” (the side of the mansion features a rather large patriotic mural), this Higganum home will set you back $117 per night.

Airstream Trailer

This refurbished 1975 Airstream trailer is described as “Glamping at its Best!” Located off a quiet road in Stonington, this 30-foot trailer features a queen sized bed and a kitchenette. $130 per night.

Tiny House

Called the Water Forest Retreat, this off-the-grid tiny house is located on 100 acres of forest in Norwich. $98 per night.

Geodesic Dome

Go even further off the grid with this dome in Bethlehem. No heat and no electricity for a truly unplugged experience (but don’t worry: the comforts of modern life available to you in the host’s main house.) $48 per night.

Barn Loft

This converted renovated barn loft at Bluebird Farm in Willington has one bedroom can sleep up to 15 guests. $30 per night.